Muslim Woman Takes Lead In Organising Durga Puja In Sultanpur

Sultanpur: Amid reports of communal conflicts taking a toll on society, Nikhat Jahan from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has set an example of harmony and brotherhood.

Be it a Muslim festival or an event of the Hindus or any other community, Nikhat participates in all programmes with full enthusiasm. Her latest endeavour has been to be an active participant at the Durga Puja festival and being engrossed in the worship of the goddess.

The Vaishno Mata Puja Committee in the Loco Colony of Sultanpur entrusted the women under Nikhat's leadership to organise the puja. Nikhat has fulfilled her responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication.

This puja committee is run by women this time and Nikhat is the organising minister of the Mahila Kalyan Samiti that was formed last year to generate awareness among women through social programmes and to find solutions to their problems. Now, Nikhat is conducting various activities through the Mahila Jan Kalyan Samiti and Vaishno Mata Puja Committee during the festival.

Nikhat, who is wife of Railway's Chief Ticket Inspector Raees Ahmed said her husband inspired her to work in this direction. She said that for a decade her husband had taken all responsibilities at the puja pandal in Loco Colony and now she has come forward to do this work.

"This time, all women of the Mahila Jan Kalyan Samiti are organising the puja along with holding other religious activities," she said.