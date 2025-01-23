ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Temple Caretaker In Bahraich Exemplifies Communal Harmony Through Service

A 58-year-old Ali has become an enduring symbol of unity through his 18-year-long service as caretaker of Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple.

Bahraich: A heartening story of communal harmony has emerged from the Uttar Pradesh district of Bahraich which has been in the headlines recently for communal tensions and wolf attacks.

Mohammad Ali, a devout Muslim, has become an enduring symbol of unity through his 18-year-long service as the caretaker and president of a trust managing a Hindu temple.

In Jaitapur Bazar, 27 kilometres from the Bahraich district headquarters, Ali oversees the Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple, a site which is now revered by Muslims too.

Observing Islamic traditions like roza and namaz, 58-year-old Ali also devotes himself to the worship of Goddess Ghurdevi and Lord Hanuman, balancing his dual roles with remarkable dedication.

Ali recalls a turning point from his childhood, "When I was seven, I suffered from leukoderma, leaving my eyes white. Treatments failed until my mother took me to the Ghurdevi temple."

He further said he believes that "applying water from the sacred pindi" helped cure the condition which inspired his lifelong connection to the temple. He said he began actively serving there in 2007 after he had a rather dramatic dream in which the Goddess asked him to care for the temple.

Under Ali's leadership, the temple has flourished. Initiatives like fundraising through grain collections during harvest seasons have generated significant resources. "This year alone, Rs 2.7 lakh was raised for temple development," Ali told PTI.

Public contributions and government support have also helped in its renovations, with over Rs 30.40 lakh utilised for construction and maintenance.

Recently, a 5.5-foot Hanuman idol, sourced from Jaipur for Rs 2.5 lakh, was consecrated during a five-day ceremony attended by thousands. The invitation card for the event prominently featured Ali's name as the temple committee president alongside local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh as the chief guest.

District Tourism Officer Manish Srivastava confirmed the temple's inclusion in a religious tourism initiative two years ago, further enhancing its status.

The temple's impact transcends religious lines, attracting Muslim women who join Hindu devotees in prayers. "I respect both Hindu and Muslim faiths. Serving the temple fulfils my devotion and my commitment to communal unity," Ali said.

