Muslim Temple Caretaker In Bahraich Exemplifies Communal Harmony Through Service

Bahraich: A heartening story of communal harmony has emerged from the Uttar Pradesh district of Bahraich which has been in the headlines recently for communal tensions and wolf attacks.

Mohammad Ali, a devout Muslim, has become an enduring symbol of unity through his 18-year-long service as the caretaker and president of a trust managing a Hindu temple.

In Jaitapur Bazar, 27 kilometres from the Bahraich district headquarters, Ali oversees the Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple, a site which is now revered by Muslims too.

Observing Islamic traditions like roza and namaz, 58-year-old Ali also devotes himself to the worship of Goddess Ghurdevi and Lord Hanuman, balancing his dual roles with remarkable dedication.

Ali recalls a turning point from his childhood, "When I was seven, I suffered from leukoderma, leaving my eyes white. Treatments failed until my mother took me to the Ghurdevi temple."

He further said he believes that "applying water from the sacred pindi" helped cure the condition which inspired his lifelong connection to the temple. He said he began actively serving there in 2007 after he had a rather dramatic dream in which the Goddess asked him to care for the temple.