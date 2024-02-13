Muslim Organisations File Petition Over Govt Order for Mass Surya Namaskar in Schools

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Various Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulama Rajasthan under the state’s Muslim Forum on Monday filed a joint petition in the Rajasthan High Court, seeking the annulment of the state government's order for mass Surya Namaskar in schools on February 15.

Ahead of the Surya Namaskar event in all schools in Rajasthan, the Muslim organisations filed a joint petition in the Rajasthan High Court, seeking the annulment of the programme.

Muslim Organisations File Petition Over Govt Order for Mass Surya Namaskar in Schools

Jaipur: Various Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulama Rajasthan under the state’s Muslim Forum, on Monday filed a joint petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking the annulment of the State government's order for mass Surya Namaskar in schools on February 15.

The hearing in the case will be taken up on February 14. The Muslim organisations on Monday held a meeting at Muslim Musafir Khana located on MD Road. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Tehreek-e-Ulama Hind, Muslim Musafirkhana Committee, All India Milli Council and other Muslim organisations participated in the meeting.

During this, State General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Hind Abdul Waheed Khatri informed the members about the Surya Saptami programme and asked them to refrain their children from going to school on February 15. State General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Hind Abdul Waheed Khatri said, “The government's decision implemented in schools is a violation of religious freedom. Muslim Society will not accept this undue interference in religious matters.”

Khatri called upon the organisations participating in the meeting to announce to all the mosques that no Muslim child should go to school on February 15. He said that the government has changed, hence, such an order has been brought. He alleged that this act was initiated to win the elections and to divide Hindus and Muslims.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Muslim girls walk ramp wearing burqas in UP college, Jamiat-e-Ulema erupts in protest
  2. Approach designated bodies for arbitration in family matters, don't give govt opportunity to interfere: Jamiat to Muslims
Last Updated :3 hours ago

TAGGED:

Surya NamaskarRajasthanJamiat Ulamaschools

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.