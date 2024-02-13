Muslim Organisations File Petition Over Govt Order for Mass Surya Namaskar in Schools

Jaipur: Various Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulama Rajasthan under the state’s Muslim Forum, on Monday filed a joint petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking the annulment of the State government's order for mass Surya Namaskar in schools on February 15.

The hearing in the case will be taken up on February 14. The Muslim organisations on Monday held a meeting at Muslim Musafir Khana located on MD Road. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Tehreek-e-Ulama Hind, Muslim Musafirkhana Committee, All India Milli Council and other Muslim organisations participated in the meeting.

During this, State General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Hind Abdul Waheed Khatri informed the members about the Surya Saptami programme and asked them to refrain their children from going to school on February 15. State General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Hind Abdul Waheed Khatri said, “The government's decision implemented in schools is a violation of religious freedom. Muslim Society will not accept this undue interference in religious matters.”

Khatri called upon the organisations participating in the meeting to announce to all the mosques that no Muslim child should go to school on February 15. He said that the government has changed, hence, such an order has been brought. He alleged that this act was initiated to win the elections and to divide Hindus and Muslims.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More