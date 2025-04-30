Muslim Man Lynched In Karnataka's Mangaluru Was Mentally Ill, Says Family

Mallapuram: A Muslim man lynched by a mob in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Sunday (April 27) has been identified as Muhammed Ashraf (45) of Wayanad in Kerala, police said.

His family claimed that Ashraf had lived with mental illness for over 20 years and had been undergoing treatment in various psychiatric hospitals. “He was ill and weak. What was done to him was brutal and inhuman. We want justice,” he added.

Ashraf's brother Jabbar came to Mangaluru to identify the body after legal formalities were completed. The body was handed over to the family, and his funeral will take place at Parappur Muslim cemetery in Vengara, Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru Rural Police claimed to have arrested 20 persons in the case so far, out of 25 suspects. They have invoked multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 103(2), 115(2), 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(3), and 240, related to mob violence and culpable homicide.

According to the initial probe, Ashraf was attacked and beaten with sticks, kicked, and punched by more than 25 people on the sidelines of a cricket match on a ground near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu, police said. Ashraf allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” during the match, infuriating the crowd, they said.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has blamed the right-wing for “orchestrating the attack” and accused them of politicising and communalising the attack.