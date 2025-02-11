ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Doctor Officiates French Couple’s Wedding At Hindu Temple In Kerala

Kannur: A Hindu temple in Kerala’s Mayyazhi became the wedding venue for a young couple who travelled from France. In a remarkable display of religious harmony, a Muslim doctor officiated at the wedding of the French Christian couple. The ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals at the temple.

Emmanuel and his bride, Emily, dressed in Kerala attire, tied the knot at Sri Venugopala temple in Azhiyur. During the ceremony, presided over by the temple authorities, with Dr. Asgar, as the guardian, carried out the 'kanyadanam' by placing the bride’s hand in the groom's arms.

The French couple, both Christians, came to Mayyazhi, once a French colony, along with friends. Emmanuel and Emily had long admired Indian culture and Kerala’s unique and distinct traditions. They had read extensively about the region, fulfilling their long-standing desire to get married at the Venugopala Temple in Mahe.