Muslim Congress Leaders Resign En Masse In Dakshina Kannada Over Serial Killings

Dakshina Kannada: A wave of political unrest hit Dakshina Kannada on Thursday as several Muslim leaders from the Congress party tendered their collective resignations. The leaders expressed anger over the state government’s inability to curb a series of killings and its failure to take action against those delivering hate speeches.

The resignations were announced during a meeting of Muslim Congress leaders at Shadi Mahal in Mangaluru. Key figures who stepped down included Shahul Hameed, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Minority Cell; MS Mohammed, KPCC General Secretary and former Mangaluru City Corporation Opposition Leader Rauf, among others.

“We have decided to resign after consulting party workers from the booth level up to the state leadership. Our resignations will be submitted to the KPCC within a week,” said Shahul Hameed. “Until then, we will monitor developments in the district.”

Tensions Flare at the Meeting

The meeting turned intense when Hameed told participants that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Ahmed had promised to act within a week. Dissatisfied with the delay, many attendees demanded immediate resignations, raising slogans and expressing their frustration. Eventually, the leaders confirmed their decision to resign and exited the venue.

Govt Reacts with Police Officers' Transfers

Facing criticism over deteriorating law and order in the coastal district, the Karnataka government transferred two top police officials. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal was moved to the Economic Offences and Crime Investigation Division as DIG. His transfer follows mounting pressure from local organisations and community groups.

Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a 2010-batch IPS officer and former DIG of the Intelligence Wing, was appointed the new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru. Similarly, Dakshina Kannada SP N Yatish was replaced by Dr Arun K, who previously served as SP of Udupi.