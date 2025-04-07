ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Community Welcomes Ram Navami Yatra With Flowers In Odisha's Balasore

As the Ram Navami procession passed through the streets of Balasore, local Muslim residents showered the devotees with flowers and distributed water.

Ram Navami procession in Balasore, Odisha
Ram Navami procession in Balasore, Odisha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

1 Min Read

Balasore: In a heartwarming display of unity and brotherhood, members of the Muslim community in Odisha's Balasore came forward to welcome and support the Ram Navami Yatra, winning widespread praise for promoting communal harmony.

As the grand Ram Navmi procession passed through various parts of the town, Muslim residents showered flowers on the devotees and distributed water bottles to participants. The gesture not only touched the hearts of the yatris but also sent a powerful message of peace and mutual respect across the region.

Muslim Community Welcomes Ram Navami Yatra With Flowers In Odisha's Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Locals described the atmosphere as one of joy, brotherhood, and collective celebration of faith.

“This is the real Odisha. We believe in living together and celebrating each other’s festivals with equal respect,” said a local resident who helped distribute water along with his friends from the Muslim community. People from the Muslim community of Ward No. 18 near Mission Podia distributed curd to those who joined the procession.

The yatra, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, witnessed massive participation from devotees across Balasore. Security arrangements were tight, but the procession remained peaceful.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad hailed the cooperation of the people of Balasore and the hard work of the police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the Ram Navmi procession.

Read more:

  1. Ram Navami Procession In Kanpur 'Pelted' With Stones, Allege Organisers; Police Term It 'Rumour'
  2. Saffron Flags Hoisted On Salar Masood Ghazi's Tomb In Prayagraj; Police Launch Probe

Balasore: In a heartwarming display of unity and brotherhood, members of the Muslim community in Odisha's Balasore came forward to welcome and support the Ram Navami Yatra, winning widespread praise for promoting communal harmony.

As the grand Ram Navmi procession passed through various parts of the town, Muslim residents showered flowers on the devotees and distributed water bottles to participants. The gesture not only touched the hearts of the yatris but also sent a powerful message of peace and mutual respect across the region.

Muslim Community Welcomes Ram Navami Yatra With Flowers In Odisha's Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Locals described the atmosphere as one of joy, brotherhood, and collective celebration of faith.

“This is the real Odisha. We believe in living together and celebrating each other’s festivals with equal respect,” said a local resident who helped distribute water along with his friends from the Muslim community. People from the Muslim community of Ward No. 18 near Mission Podia distributed curd to those who joined the procession.

The yatra, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, witnessed massive participation from devotees across Balasore. Security arrangements were tight, but the procession remained peaceful.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad hailed the cooperation of the people of Balasore and the hard work of the police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the Ram Navmi procession.

Read more:

  1. Ram Navami Procession In Kanpur 'Pelted' With Stones, Allege Organisers; Police Term It 'Rumour'
  2. Saffron Flags Hoisted On Salar Masood Ghazi's Tomb In Prayagraj; Police Launch Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAM NAVAMIRAM NAVAMI BALASOREMUSLIMS WELCOME RAM NAVAMIMUSLIMS WELCOME RAM NAVAMI ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.