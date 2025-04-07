Balasore: In a heartwarming display of unity and brotherhood, members of the Muslim community in Odisha's Balasore came forward to welcome and support the Ram Navami Yatra, winning widespread praise for promoting communal harmony.

As the grand Ram Navmi procession passed through various parts of the town, Muslim residents showered flowers on the devotees and distributed water bottles to participants. The gesture not only touched the hearts of the yatris but also sent a powerful message of peace and mutual respect across the region.

Muslim Community Welcomes Ram Navami Yatra With Flowers In Odisha's Balasore (ETV Bharat)

Locals described the atmosphere as one of joy, brotherhood, and collective celebration of faith.

“This is the real Odisha. We believe in living together and celebrating each other’s festivals with equal respect,” said a local resident who helped distribute water along with his friends from the Muslim community. People from the Muslim community of Ward No. 18 near Mission Podia distributed curd to those who joined the procession.

The yatra, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, witnessed massive participation from devotees across Balasore. Security arrangements were tight, but the procession remained peaceful.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad hailed the cooperation of the people of Balasore and the hard work of the police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the Ram Navmi procession.