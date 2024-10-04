J&K: Muslim Aid Australia, HWOH Distribute 100 Wheelchairs In Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline (HWOH), a well-known NGO, organised a wheelchair distribution program in Bijbehara, Anantnag. The event was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Fakhruddin Hamid.

The initiative was supported by Muslim Aid Australia and saw the distribution of high-quality wheelchairs among 100 children and youth with mobility challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, “The organisation has been working tirelessly on a mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. They have also played a crucial role in assisting the government with policy formulation for the inclusion of persons with disabilities. We, as the district administration, are proud to have such a credible NGO in our district, providing services not only in Anantnag but across Jammu and Kashmir.”

Kashmir’s leading social worker and the founder and chairman of the organization, Javed Ahmad Tak, also spoke at the event and highlighted the long-term goal of HWOH of fully empowering the disability sector in J&K.

“This wheelchair distribution initiative, in collaboration with Muslim Aid Australia, is just one of many steps toward ensuring that every person in need of a wheelchair gets one with minimal documentation and procedures. By the end of 2025, we aim to ensure that no one in need is left without a quality, portable wheelchair,” he said.

Tak said that the NGO has been advocating the empowerment and rehabilitation of people with disabilities in Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country.