12 More Held Over Waqf Act In West Bengal's Murshidabad, Say Police

Demonstrators during a protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad on Friday. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Twelve more people were arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people have died, police said on Sunday.

No new incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the Muslim-majority district, with security forces keeping a close vigil, they said.

"The situation in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of the district is peaceful. Raids continued overnight, and 12 more people were arrested. With this, 150 people have been arrested so far," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended, he said.

The security forces are checking vehicles on the main roads, and patrolling the sensitive pockets, he added.

"An investigation is underway into the incidents of violence. More arrests are likely," the officer said.