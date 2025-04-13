ETV Bharat / state

Murshidabad Violence: TMC Alleges Fake Photos In Circulation; BJP Claims Religious Persecution

Kolkata: As photographs and videos of people purportedly from violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal surfaced on social media, the ruling TMC on Sunday cried conspiracy, claiming those were fake, while the opposition BJP alleged that people are fleeing as “religious persecution is real” in the state.

At least three people were killed, several others injured and a number of shops torched after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad district. Hundreds of people also started to flee those areas since the violence began on Friday.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP is flooding the internet with fake photos and fake videos of violence and arson, and passing them off as happening in West Bengal. Sharing a post of the state BJP containing photographs depicting violence during nine Hindu festivals “in West Bengal”, Ghose claimed in an X post that none of those incidents happened in the state, listing the specific locations.

“This is BJP's campaign of lies, communal polarisation, and politics of incitement,” she claimed and urged the police to take action.

Ghoshe said, "The violence in Murshidabad has been deeply unfortunate. The Bengal government is clear that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands and violence will be met with strict punishment, irrespective of the community or religious identity of the perpetrators. However, the BJP, at the moment, is engaging in the politics of religious polarisation and incitement.”

The photographs depicting violence are unrelated incidents that happened in various other places, including Assam, Lucknow, Jalandhar and Karnataka, Kunal Ghosh claimed. “Political parties that cannot win democratically are indulging in such plots to disturb peace,” Ghosh said, alleging that the BJP was also misusing central agencies.

The TMC leaders’ remarks came in response to the BJP’s accusation that radical elements had been emboldened under the TMC’s rule, leading to targeted attacks on Hindus in Murshidabad district.

“More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad, driven by fear of religiously driven bigots, were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda. Religious persecution in Bengal is real,” West Bengal’s Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed in a post.