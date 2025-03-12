ETV Bharat / state

People Of Punjab Enhanced Country's Reputation With Hard Work, Talent: Murmu

Mohali: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded people of Punjab for their hard work and talent, saying they enhanced the country's reputation throughout the world.

She also recalled Punjab farmers' contribution in ensuring food security to the country with the Green Revolution and expressed confidence that the border state would once again provide leadership to the entire country in the field of agriculture, adopting eco-friendly farming.

Murmu was addressing a gathering during a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Punjab government in Mohali. On this occasion, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present.

She also spoke about the influence of Punjab's popular singers and said it can be seen on weddings across the country.

Starting her address, Murmu said "as I came to Punjab, its culture and tradition should not be forgotten", and then asked the gathering to speak a Sikh slogan, 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'.

She also stated the traditional Sikh greeting 'Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.' In Punjabi, she said, "Main bahaduran di is dharti nu parnam kardi han" (I bow down to the land of the brave).

"With the enthusiasm and affection you welcomed me, it is the identity of Punjab," she said.

Murmu said with the blessings and inspiration of the Gurus, the land of Punjab has given birth to martyrs and revolutionaries. Important chapters of the country's freedom struggle have been written on the soil of Punjab, she said.

She also remembered the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons 'Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh while protecting faith and self-respect.

She also remembered 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying he was a great personality in Indian history.

He established a strong empire with his bravery and efficient leadership and the contribution of heroes like Hari Singh Nalwa, said the president.

She also remembered freedom fighters 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Shaheed Udham Singh.

She said names of many districts of Punjab are an indicator of spirituality and respect for the martyred heroes.

Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, and Shaheed Ajit Singh Nagar express the sentiments of the people of Punjab for spirituality and bravery, she said.

She also remembered her visit to the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Durgiana temple in March 2023.

Murmu said the contribution of the brave soldiers of Punjab to the armed forces is very important.