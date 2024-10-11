Murine Typhus Confirmed In Kerala, 75-Year-Old Man Under Treatment In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 75-year-old man who returned home from abroad has been diagnosed with the flea-borne disease Murine typhus, similar to flea fever in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The patient sought treatment at a private hospital in the state capital due to severe body pain, fatigue and loss of appetite.

After the examination, it was discovered that the liver and kidneys were not functioning properly. Tests for flea fever conducted in Kerala came back negative. Later, he was diagnosed with Murine Typhus infection after tests at CMC Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

According to the state health department, the patient's condition is improving, and the emergency care team at the private hospital is currently providing treatment. Since the disease does not spread from person to person, health officials have assured that there is no need for panic.

What is Murine typhus?

According to the National Library of Medicine, Rickettsia typhi is a causative agent of murine typhus (endemic typhus) in humans. Natural reservoirs of R. typhi are rats and fleas are his vector. This infection is associated with overcrowding, pollution and poor hygiene. Typically, it presents with fever, headache, and a rash on the trunk and extremities.In some instances, specific complications may affect the liver, kidneys, lungs, or brain. Initially, the disease is very similar to other common diseases and is very easy to confuse the Murine typhus with Dengue fever.