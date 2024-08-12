ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death At Panchayat Meeting After His Bull Strays Into Villager's Fields In Chhattisgarh

By ETV Bharat English Team

According to village sources a village Panchayat was called on Sunday after the victim Morla Banaiya's bull strayed into the accused Narendra Kavati's fields and destroyed crops. The two sides engaged in a fight which turned ugly as Kavati attacked Banaiya's family with a knife leading to on the spot death of Banaiya and injuries to three others.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident of murder reported from Chhattisgarh, a man was killed over a petty dispute over a bull at Bareguda village of Bijapur district of the state on Sunday. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

Village sources said that a dispute ensued between the families of the accused Narendra Kavati and Morla Banayya at Bareguda village over the latter's bull intruding into the former's fields and destroying the crops. As soon as the panchayat meeting began, members of Narendra Kavati's family and Morla Banaiya's family engaged in an altercation. The altercation turned into a fight as Narendra Kavati attacked four members of the Banaiya family with a knife. In the attack, Morla Banaiya died on the spot while three people were injured in the incident. All the injured are from the Banayya family and are being treated at the hospital in Bhopalpattanam.

Arun Kavati, Village Patel said that at the panchayat meeting, Kotwar, Patel and female Sarpanch were present.

Jeevan Kumar Jangde, Police Station Incharge, Bhopalpattanam said that the Bareguda murder case is being investigated. The accused has been arrested now and after the post-mortem, Banaiya's body has been handed over to the family, the Police Station Incharge, Bhopalpattanam said.

