Murder Not Electrocution: Police Probe Reveals Ice Cream Factory Owned Killed By Own Son

Kunigal: What initially appeared to be a tragic electrocution turned out to be a case of brutal murder.

Police investigation has revealed that the owner of an ice cream factory in Kunigal was allegedly murdered by his own son. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. The deceased, 58-year-old Nagesh from Timm Sandra village near Hebbur, was believed to have died of an electric shock inside his ice cream factory on May 10. However, CCTV footage from the premises revealed a different story—one of premeditated murder.

According to police sources, on May 11, a dispute broke out between Nagesh and his son Surya inside the factory. In a fit of rage, Surya allegedly strangled his father with a towel. A youth reportedly assisted Surya by holding Nagesh’s hands from behind, preventing him from resisting. The son and his accomplice then attempted to cover up the murder by staging it as an accidental death by electrocution.

The truth began to unravel when Nagesh’s sister, Savita, filed a complaint at the Kunigal Police Station, expressing suspicion over her brother’s sudden and unusual death. She noted that when the family visited the factory and saw the body, it appeared as if he had died while lying on a cot, with signs resembling an electric shock visible on his fingers. However, inconsistencies and the absence of any electrical faults prompted her to suspect foul play.

Police seized the factory’s Digital Video Recorder for investigation and reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage clearly showed the altercation between Surya and his father, and the subsequent strangulation, confirming it to be a case of cold-blooded murder. A post-mortem was conducted at BGS Hospital in Belur Cross on May 12. Based on the evidence and Savita’s complaint, police launched a manhunt and arrested Surya and his accomplice in Bengaluru.

Tumakuru District Superintendent of Police, Ashok, confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing. A case has been registered at the Kunigal Police Station. The incident has sent ripples through the community, not only due to the brutality of the crime but also because of the betrayal within the family.