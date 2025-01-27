Maoists Kill 41-Year-Old Man In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

Bijapur: A 41-year-old man was killed on Sunday allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred at around 7 pm last evening, informed Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gavarna.
The deceased has been identified as Bhadru Sodhi, a resident of Keshamundi in Bastar region.
As per reports, Sunday evening, the Maoists entered Sodhi's house and killed him with a sharp weapon. "Receiving information, a team of Bhairamgarh station police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Further investigation is underway," stated ACP Gavarna.
The police team also found a pamphlet of Maoist organisation Bhairamgarh Area Committee at the spot. The Naxalites, in the note, accused Sodhi of being a police informer, and claimed it as the reason behind the attack.
Following the incident, search and combing operation has been intensified in the area.
Since the beginning of 2024, police have ramped up anti-Maoist operations by setting up additional security camps in Chhattisgarh, thereby reducing the influence of Maoists in the region to a great extent. Recently, 16 Naxalites were gunned down during encounter with security forces on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
At the same time, Maoist violence has claimed the lives of 68 civilians in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region including Bijapur, last year, as per the information shared by police.
