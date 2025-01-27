ETV Bharat / state

Maoists Kill 41-Year-Old Man In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

Maoists Kill Man In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being A Police Informer

Bijapur: A 41-year-old man was killed on Sunday allegedly by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident occurred at around 7 pm last evening, informed Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gavarna.

The deceased has been identified as Bhadru Sodhi, a resident of Keshamundi in Bastar region.

As per reports, Sunday evening, the Maoists entered Sodhi's house and killed him with a sharp weapon. "Receiving information, a team of Bhairamgarh station police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Further investigation is underway," stated ACP Gavarna.

The police team also found a pamphlet of Maoist organisation Bhairamgarh Area Committee at the spot. The Naxalites, in the note, accused Sodhi of being a police informer, and claimed it as the reason behind the attack.