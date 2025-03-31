ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Angry Wife Kills Her Husband In Jashpur

The Jashpur Police arrested the accused woman. The accused has been sent to judicial custody by a local court.

Chhattisgarh : Angry Wife Kills Her Husband In Jashpur
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Updated : Mar 31, 2025, 10:42 PM IST

Jashpur: A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband in Bada Koranja village in the jurisdiction of Jashpur city of Chhattisgarh, following which she was arrested, police said on Monday.

They said that the accused woman, Susaina Minz, was produced in a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Police said that the crime took place on March 16, 2025, and the deceased was identified as Birbal Minz (52). His 25-year-old son, Swadip Minz, filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, Birbal's body was found in an open place in the village, and there were blood spots on his forehead. The Jashpur Police started an investigation and sent a forensic team to the spot. The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as excessive bleeding, but it was not clear whether it was murder or a natural death.

While investigating, police found out that Birbal was addicted to alcohol and used to sell food grains to buy alcohol. On March 16, on this issue, he had an argument with Susaina.

Initially, Susaina tried to fool the police, but later confessed to the crime. She said that Birbal disappeared from the house quite frequently after drinking alcohol, and also used to sell grains and other household items.

Police said that on the day when the incident happened, Susaina saw Birbal languishing at a villager's house in an intoxicated state, and in a fit of rage, she thrashed him with a wooden stick and killed him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said a case under section 103 (1) of the BNS was registered in this connection, and Susaina was arrested.

