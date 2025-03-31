ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Angry Wife Kills Her Husband In Jashpur

Jashpur: A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband in Bada Koranja village in the jurisdiction of Jashpur city of Chhattisgarh, following which she was arrested, police said on Monday.

They said that the accused woman, Susaina Minz, was produced in a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Police said that the crime took place on March 16, 2025, and the deceased was identified as Birbal Minz (52). His 25-year-old son, Swadip Minz, filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, Birbal's body was found in an open place in the village, and there were blood spots on his forehead. The Jashpur Police started an investigation and sent a forensic team to the spot. The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as excessive bleeding, but it was not clear whether it was murder or a natural death.