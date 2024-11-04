Son Brutally Kills His Father in Alleged Dispute over Land Transaction at Rajasthan's Kishanganj

Baran: In the Kishanganj police station area of ​​the Baran district in Rajasthan, a son brutally murdered his father in a dispute over some money transaction. Intoxicated with alcohol, the accused son allegedly attacked his father and inflicted bleeding injuries with an axe. Due to this, the father died on the spot. The deceased's wife informed the police about the incident. After this, the police reached the spot and took the accused youth into custody.

Kishanganj police station officer Vinod Kumar said that the incident took place at 12 o'clock on Sunday night in Mehrawata village of the police station area. The deceased is identified as 55-year-old Ramswaroop Sahariya. He had some dispute with his son Ram Singh regarding the money for the land. This dispute escalated late at night. During this, Ram Singh attacked his father Ramswaroop with an axe.

In this regard, the deceased's wife Girijavati reached the police station on Sunday and informed about the entire incident. After that the police reached the spot and senior officials also came there. The forensic team also reached the spot to collect evidence. In this case, the police have taken the accused Ram Singh Sahariya into custody and he is being questioned.

On the other hand, on the complaint of Girijavati, a case of murder of the father has been registered against her son Ram Singh. The body of the deceased Ram Swaroop was handed over to the family after post-mortem.