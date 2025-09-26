Out On Parole, A Murder Convict Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar
Dharmjit Singh Dharma, who was on a 14-day parole in the 2012 ASI Ravinder Pal Singh murder case, was shot dead in Amritsar.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Amritsar: Dharmjit Singh Dharma, a murder convict who was out on parole, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when Dharmjit, who was on a 14-day parole, was getting out of his car outside his house, they said.
According to sources, Dharmjit was hit by four to five bullets. His family members rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way. The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime.
Dharma’s family have alleged that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is involved in the incident. Speaking about the matter, Dharma’s wife, Sarabjit Kaur, said, “Dharma had a fight with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang inside the jail, and they had also warned him of danger.”
Kaur claimed that she had informed the administration that Dharma's life was in danger, but the administration did not take any action.
Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiv Darshan arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Speaking to the media, the ACP said, “The entire incident is being investigated. The CCTV footage of the house and the area is being examined so that the accused can be identified.”
“Primary investigation has revealed that three youths were on a motorcycle and started firing. Special teams are being formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused,” Darshan added.
Dharma was accused in the 2012 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravinder Pal Singh murder case. On December 5, 2012, ASI Ravinder Singh was shot dead. Then, Akali leader Ranjit Singh Rana was the prime accused in the case, while Dharma was his accomplice. Both had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.
