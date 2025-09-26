ETV Bharat / state

Out On Parole, A Murder Convict Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: Dharmjit Singh Dharma, a murder convict who was out on parole, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when Dharmjit, who was on a 14-day parole, was getting out of his car outside his house, they said.

According to sources, Dharmjit was hit by four to five bullets. His family members rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way. The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime.

Dharma’s family have alleged that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is involved in the incident. Speaking about the matter, Dharma’s wife, Sarabjit Kaur, said, “Dharma had a fight with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang inside the jail, and they had also warned him of danger.”

Kaur claimed that she had informed the administration that Dharma's life was in danger, but the administration did not take any action.