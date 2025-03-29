Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Flat In Shahdara

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a woman was found at a DDA flat in Satyam Enclave under Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district.

Police reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for postmortem. The body was found in a bag wrapped in a blanket. The police have registered a case of murder and started investigating the matter. The owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra (55) has been taken into custody for questioning. Police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said at around 8 pm on Friday, a complaint was received of a strong smell emanating from the flat. A team from Vivek Vihar police station reached the spot and found the house was locked from outside. When the police personnel scanned the flat, they saw blood stains at the back door of the flat. The personnel broke the lock and went inside the flat where they found a bag wrapped in a blanket in the box of a bed. The body of the woman was found in the bag. Gautam said efforts are on to ascertain the deceased's identity and the owner of the flat has been detained for questioning. As per reports, Vivekanand had visited the flat on Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

Shahdara Additional DCP Neha Yadav said, the bag in which the woman's body was found also contained incense sticks. "No arrests have been made so far and investigation into the matter is on," she said. Kartik, who lives in the neighborhood, said Vivekanand used to give tuition classes. "A foul smell had been emanating from the house for the last several days. When we asked Vivekanand about it, he said a dead rat must have died in the flat. But when smell became unbearable, I complained about the matter to the RWA officer who informed the police".