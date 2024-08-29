Murder at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport: Man Slashes Another Man's Throat Over 'Extramarital Affair'

Bengaluru: A brutal murder took place at the Kempegowda International Airport here after a man slashed another person's throat with a sharp object on Wednesday.

Ramakrishnappa (45), a trolley puller at one of the airport terminals was allegedly murdered by Ramesh on Wednesday evening over a suspected extra-marital affair. The incident occurred during a fight between the two, according to the airport police.

The incident took place near Terminal 1 of the airport around 6:30 pm. Ramakrishnappa, who lived near Shettigere in Devanahalli with his wife and children, was working as a trolley puller in one of the airport terminals. It is said that the murder may have taken place in the background of suspicion of an extramarital relationship, but the exact reason is not known. The investigation is on, police said.

"Ramesh argued with Ramakrishna after arriving at the airport in a BMTC bus. Then he took out a knife and stabbed him. Ramakrishna died of severe bleeding," the Airport Police said.

The CISF personnel took the accused into custody and handed him over to the police. The murder created anxiety in the Kempegowda International Airport for some time. A case has been registered in this regard at the Airport Police Station, and further investigation is on in the case.