ETV Bharat / state

Murder Accused Shot Dead In UP's Meerut

Police suspect the incident is the result of an old rivalry.

Murder Accused Shot Dead In UP's Meerut
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Meerut: A 24-year-old murder accused was killed, and his two aides were injured in a shooting incident in the Meerut district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Paramjeet alias Gulla, who was recently released on bail. Police suspect the incident is the result of an old rivalry.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said the shooting occurred around 4.45 pm near Latifpur village in the Hastinapur area.

"Paramjeet alias Gulla, a murder accused, was shot by unknown assailants. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of Paramjeet's companions sustained bullet injuries and are currently hospitalised. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SP said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry. All individuals involved are residents of the same Gram Panchayat," he added.

According to some eyewitnesses, Paramjeet was sitting with the duo, consuming alcohol, when several individuals arrived on bikes and in cars. They fired indiscriminately, killing Paramjeet and injuring his aides.

Paramjeet was incarcerated on January 18, 2024, in connection with the murder of Tirath Singh from Kishanpur village and was released on bail four months ago.

Paramjeet's wife, Payal, alleged that village head Dildar Singh Gore held a grudge against her husband.

She claimed that Dildar Singh, along with Tirath Singh's father, Prabhu Singh, were responsible for Paramjeet's murder, citing the murder case as the motive.

Meerut: A 24-year-old murder accused was killed, and his two aides were injured in a shooting incident in the Meerut district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Paramjeet alias Gulla, who was recently released on bail. Police suspect the incident is the result of an old rivalry.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said the shooting occurred around 4.45 pm near Latifpur village in the Hastinapur area.

"Paramjeet alias Gulla, a murder accused, was shot by unknown assailants. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of Paramjeet's companions sustained bullet injuries and are currently hospitalised. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SP said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry. All individuals involved are residents of the same Gram Panchayat," he added.

According to some eyewitnesses, Paramjeet was sitting with the duo, consuming alcohol, when several individuals arrived on bikes and in cars. They fired indiscriminately, killing Paramjeet and injuring his aides.

Paramjeet was incarcerated on January 18, 2024, in connection with the murder of Tirath Singh from Kishanpur village and was released on bail four months ago.

Paramjeet's wife, Payal, alleged that village head Dildar Singh Gore held a grudge against her husband.

She claimed that Dildar Singh, along with Tirath Singh's father, Prabhu Singh, were responsible for Paramjeet's murder, citing the murder case as the motive.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP ENCOUNTERMEERUT MAN SHOT DEADMURDER SUSUPECT SHOT DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.