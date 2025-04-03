ETV Bharat / state

Murder Accused Shot Dead In UP's Meerut

Meerut: A 24-year-old murder accused was killed, and his two aides were injured in a shooting incident in the Meerut district on Wednesday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Paramjeet alias Gulla, who was recently released on bail. Police suspect the incident is the result of an old rivalry.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said the shooting occurred around 4.45 pm near Latifpur village in the Hastinapur area.

"Paramjeet alias Gulla, a murder accused, was shot by unknown assailants. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Two of Paramjeet's companions sustained bullet injuries and are currently hospitalised. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SP said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry. All individuals involved are residents of the same Gram Panchayat," he added.