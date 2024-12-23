ETV Bharat / state

Murder Accused Hurls Slipper At Judge In Thane Court; Booked

A man aged 22 hurled a slipper at a judge during the hearing session in a court in Thane on Saturday afternoon.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Thane: A 22-year-old man accused in a murder case hurled a slipper at a judge during the hearing in a sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The slipper did not hit the judge and instead hit a wooden frame in front of his desk and fell by the side of the bench clerk, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the court in Kalyan town and a First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered against the accused.

The accused, Kiran Santosh Bharam, was produced before District and Additional Sessions Judge R G Waghmare for a hearing in the murder case against him, an official from Mahatma Fule police station said.

At that time, the accused made a request to the judge to assign his case to another court. The judge asked the accused to make an application for the same through his lawyer, the official said.

The name of his lawyer was then called out, but he was not around and did not appear in the court. Hence, the accused was asked to give the name of another lawyer to represent him and was given a fresh date by the court, he said.

The accused then bent down, pulled out his slipper and hurled it in the judge's direction, taking everyone present in the court by surprise, the official said. An FIR was subsequently registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police added.

Thane: A 22-year-old man accused in a murder case hurled a slipper at a judge during the hearing in a sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The slipper did not hit the judge and instead hit a wooden frame in front of his desk and fell by the side of the bench clerk, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the court in Kalyan town and a First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered against the accused.

The accused, Kiran Santosh Bharam, was produced before District and Additional Sessions Judge R G Waghmare for a hearing in the murder case against him, an official from Mahatma Fule police station said.

At that time, the accused made a request to the judge to assign his case to another court. The judge asked the accused to make an application for the same through his lawyer, the official said.

The name of his lawyer was then called out, but he was not around and did not appear in the court. Hence, the accused was asked to give the name of another lawyer to represent him and was given a fresh date by the court, he said.

The accused then bent down, pulled out his slipper and hurled it in the judge's direction, taking everyone present in the court by surprise, the official said. An FIR was subsequently registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THANE DISTRICTMAHARASHTRAATTACK ON JUDGETHANE COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.