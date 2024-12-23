Murder Accused Hurls Slipper At Judge In Thane Court; Booked

Thane: A 22-year-old man accused in a murder case hurled a slipper at a judge during the hearing in a sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The slipper did not hit the judge and instead hit a wooden frame in front of his desk and fell by the side of the bench clerk, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the court in Kalyan town and a First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered against the accused.

The accused, Kiran Santosh Bharam, was produced before District and Additional Sessions Judge R G Waghmare for a hearing in the murder case against him, an official from Mahatma Fule police station said.

At that time, the accused made a request to the judge to assign his case to another court. The judge asked the accused to make an application for the same through his lawyer, the official said.

The name of his lawyer was then called out, but he was not around and did not appear in the court. Hence, the accused was asked to give the name of another lawyer to represent him and was given a fresh date by the court, he said.

The accused then bent down, pulled out his slipper and hurled it in the judge's direction, taking everyone present in the court by surprise, the official said. An FIR was subsequently registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police added.