Murder Accused Attacks Co-Accused In Delhi Court; Fresh Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

A hearing in the murder of a youth was underway when a murder accused, Salman, who was being produced before a Delhi court, attacked another accused, who is on bail and lives in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The co-accused, Afsar, was one of the members of a criminal gang.

(ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A murder accused has allegedly attacked and seriously injured his co-defendant with a sharp piece of tile in Delh's Karkardooma Court on Monday. The police officers on the scene managed to subdue the accused, but not before the victim got deep wounds to the cheek and throat. Meanwhile, a fresh case has been registered against the accused at Farsh Bazar Police Station.

The incident took place during a hearing of a case involving the murder of a youth in Delhi's Krishna Nagar on February 25, 2021. On Monday, the police took the accused Salman to the court while the other accused Afsar, who is out on bail, also appeared before the court.

When the judge was conducting the hearing, Salman suddenly attacked Afsar with a tile injuring his throat and cheek. However, the policemen present inside the court overpowered Salman while Afsar was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the police registered a case at Farsh Bazar Police Station and started the investigation. The motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained, as was how Salman managed to take the sharp tile inside the court that was under police surveillance.

Four arrested in murder case, including Afsar and Salman

After an investigation into the Krishna Nagar murder case, the police arrested four persons, including Afsar and Salman. Other accused being tried in the case are Sartaj and Gufran. The accused reportedly told police during the interrogation that the deceased youth Salim was running a gang, which was involved in illegal activities, including extortion. The accused allegedly informed police that they were part of Salim's gang, but said he did not distribute the money properly, which infuriated them, leading to his murder.

Salman, Afsar Get Bail

Meanwhile, Salman and Afsar were granted bail by the court, while the other accused, Sartaj and Gufran, are still in jail. However, after bail in the first case, Salman was again arrested in a robbery case in the Gandhinagar area and was sent to jail.

Question Mark On Security

The incident inside the courtroom has raised a serious question mark on the security. It is alleged that Salman has already been violent during his appearances. After this, permission is being sought to produce him before the court through video conference.

