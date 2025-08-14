Municipality School Students' Bucket Drumming To Take Centrestage At I-Day Celebrations In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of a municipal corporation school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra has formed a unique band with broken plastic buckets as instruments. The band will perform at the Independence Day function organised by the municipal corporation on Friday.

These students are from Priyadarshini School in Indira Nagar. Hailing from poor and lower middle-class families, these children do not have enough money to purchase expensive musical instruments. Impressed by their undaunted love for music, their music teacher at school suggested them to bring old and rejected plastic buckets and containers from their homes. With their teacher's encouragement, these students started using buckets as makeshift drums.

Buckets and containers used as makeshift drums (ETV Bharat)

Now, they have succeeded in creating music comprising a variety of tones and rhythms with the buckets. Their exceptional performance is expected to be the centre of attraction at this year's Independence Day celebrations, said Kakasaheb Jadhav, music teacher at Priyadarshini School.

Priyadarshini School like all municipality schools include many students who are from poor households lacking basic amenities. To ensure their holistic development, students are being taught music, Jadhav said.

Students engrossed in creating tones through bucket drumming (ETV Bharat)

According to the school principal, Sanjeev Sonar, the requirement of musical instruments is much higher than what's available at school so alternative ways were assessed and bucket drumming came up as a popular one.

"Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth has provided the school with modern and excellent musical instruments. But, their number is small and the students who are interested in learning music is much high. So, it was not possible to impart music lessons to everyone at the same time with the existing musical instruments. So, we decided to experiment with rejected household items in creating music," Sonar said.

The idea was conceived by Jadhav while accidentally tapping on a broken bucket. "I was sitting under a tree and tapped a broken bucket. I realised that a bucket can be used as a makeshift drum. I immediately asked students to bring discarded plastic and paper cans and unused containers from homes and started teaching them to play those," Jadhav said.

He said more than 40 students have learnt to play musical instruments with such items.

"A band from Dharavi came into the limelight at a musical programme on television, where they performed using broken buckets and containers. This performance was shown to our students. Inspired by this band, students started practising with more vigor and now they have formed a band of their own with buckets and containers. They are ready to participate in competitions and will perform at the main flag hoisting ceremony of the Municipal Corporation on August 15," Sonar said.

Shivani Bharge, a student, said she comes from a very poor family and nobody in her family has any knowledge of music. "I learnt to play the keyboard at school. The school principal and music teacher have also allowed me to take the keyboard home for practice. After I started practicing at home, my neighbours came to my house to praise my skills," she said.