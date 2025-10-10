ETV Bharat / state

Municipal Recruitment Scam: ED Raids Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's Property Among 9 Sites In Kolkata

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations across nine locations in Kolkata, including state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam since Friday morning.

Along with Bose, raids were also held at the house of South Dum Dum Municipality Vice Chairman Nitai Dutt. Sources said the raid is aimed at recovering documents and information related to the alleged civic body recruitment corruption and financial transaction. However, Bose could not be contacted till now.

The ED team along with the Central forces reached Shobhana Apartment on Shyamnagar Road in Nagerbazar area of the city before dawn. After waiting outside the house for about half an hour, officials entered the apartment and began the searches. According to sources, the owner of a renowned private school in the city lives here.

During the day, ED searched the house of a prominent lawyer of the Calcutta High Court in New Alipore and the house of an influential chartered accountant, who works as a stock broker in addition to maintaining accounts. There are several allegations of fraud against him.