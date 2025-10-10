Municipal Recruitment Scam: ED Raids Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's Property Among 9 Sites In Kolkata
Residence-cum-home of minister Sujit Bose and houses of former officials of Dum Dum Municipality were raided in connection with an alleged civic body recruitment scam.
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations across nine locations in Kolkata, including state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam since Friday morning.
Along with Bose, raids were also held at the house of South Dum Dum Municipality Vice Chairman Nitai Dutt. Sources said the raid is aimed at recovering documents and information related to the alleged civic body recruitment corruption and financial transaction. However, Bose could not be contacted till now.
The ED team along with the Central forces reached Shobhana Apartment on Shyamnagar Road in Nagerbazar area of the city before dawn. After waiting outside the house for about half an hour, officials entered the apartment and began the searches. According to sources, the owner of a renowned private school in the city lives here.
During the day, ED searched the house of a prominent lawyer of the Calcutta High Court in New Alipore and the house of an influential chartered accountant, who works as a stock broker in addition to maintaining accounts. There are several allegations of fraud against him.
Overall, raids are being conducted in Sarat Bose Road, Thanthania and 8A Sarkar Lane in Girish Park police station area.
Earlier on Wednesday, the ED conducted simultaneous searches at several places in West Bengal and Gujarat. The raids had continued till night. It is learnt that the investigators recovered several important documents and digital evidence during the searches.
These raids were conducted over allegations of huge money laundering under the guise of gem import and export in several countries including Dubai and Germany. According to ED sources, around Rs 1,000 crore had been allegedly laundered abroad.
