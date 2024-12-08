Municipal Elections In Punjab To Be Held On Dec 21; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect

Chandigarh: Municipal elections in Punjab will be held on December 21, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary announced on Sunday. With the announcement, the election model code of conduct comes into effect in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, Chaudhary said that elections will be held for the five municipal corporations--Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala--besides the 44 municipal councils and by-polls to some urban local bodies.

Over 37 lakh electors are expected to cast their votes for the municipal corporation elections including 19.50 lakh male and 17 lakh female voters. 381 members will be elected in Municipal Corporation while 598 members will be elected in Municipal Councils.

Voting Schedule

As per the State Election Commission schedule, nominations will start from December 9 while the last date for filing nominations will be December 12. Scrutiny will be held on December 13 while candidates can withdraw nominations by December 14.

It may be mentioned that on December 3, the Punjab government submitted to the Punjab-Haryana High Court that an announcement would be made regarding the municipal elections on December 8.

A petition was filed with regard to the municipal polls in the Supreme Court also. The apex court had on November 11, asked the Punjab government to hold elections in a total of 10 weeks.