Jharkhand ATS Launches Drive Against Illegal Arms Factories

Ranchi: The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police has launched a drive to demolish the illegal arms manufacturing units being run across the state. The ATS has found that the weapon makers from Munger in Bihar are in great demand at these units.

Munger has been infamous for manufacturing illegal arms for a long time. These arms have been in demand in Jharkhand also but the Police raids in both states over the last few years have curtailed the supply of these arms to a large extent. This has led to the arms units mushrooming in Jharkhand.

The ATS has destroyed many such units in the last one and a half months in Dhanbad, Bokaro and Deoghar. In the process, it has gathered information on an organised manufacturing of arms in the state. This has led to the ATS constituting a special cell to tackle the illegal arms units.

Sources said that the Jharkhand ATS had been apprised of the situation by their Kolkata counterpart after the latter had nabbed an arms supplier who related that a large number of illegal arms factories are running in Jharkhand, where the makers from Munger are in great demand.

The Kolkata ATS officials also said that the arms network of infamous Qasim Bazar in Munger was operational in Jharkhand, and the arms manufactured in Jharkhand were finding their way to Kolkata. The tip-offs from Kolkata ATS led to operations in Giridh, Bokaro and Dhanbad in the last month and a half.

It is learnt that some of the arms manufacturers at Qasim Bazar have gone away from Munger. It is assumed that they have shifted base to Jharkhand. Six such manufacturers have been arrested from various places in Jharkhand. Investigations have revealed that apart from manufacturing, the arms manufacturers from Munger have also been smuggling arms to other states with their bases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Kolkata and Jharkhand ATS recovered a large cache of arms from raids carried out at units in Dhanbad and Giridh this year. While five persons, including four manufacturers from Munger, were nabbed at Dhanbad, arms had been recovered in a large number from a unit in Jamua in Giridh.

Another unit was discovered in a joint raid at Bermo in Bokaro on June 19, where a large number of illegal arms were recovered, and manufacturers hailing from Munger were arrested.

Sources said that the illegal weapons manufactured in Jharkhand are being supplied to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, besides the districts of Jharkhand, in vehicles meant to transport fruit and vegetables.

Experts say that pistols manufactured in Munger are used the most in crimes committed in Jharkhand as they are easily available for Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and can be carried in a pocket.

These illegal factories pose a threat to Jharkhand that is also fighting the Naxal menace. The Naxalites are always looking for arms and their collaboration with illegal arms units can be dangerous.

Superintendent of Police (SP) with Jharkhand ATS Rishabh Jha said, "We are continuing with our drive against illegal arms manufacturing units. We have destroyed such units at three places with the help of Kolkata ATS and have recovered arms besides arresting the manufacturers from Munger. We are carrying out operations at other places as well.”