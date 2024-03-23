Patna: Bihar's strongman Ashok Mahto, who tied the nuptial knot in his late 50s earlier this week after serving 17 years in jail, met RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Friday March 22 to finalise party ticket to Mahto's wife in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Munger constituency.

'Munger is Ours, Will Defeat Lalan Singh in Lok Sabha Elections': Bihar Strongman Ashok Mahto

Mahto, who walked out of jail last year after serving a 17-year sentence, met Lalu Prasad Yadav at the residence of latter's wife Rabri Devi in Patna. It is learnt that Rashtriya Janata Dal has given ticket to Ashok Mahato's wife, although its formal announcement is yet to be made.

While leaving Rabri Devi's residence, Mahto when asked by the media persons whether his wife would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said, "Munger is ours and I will defeat the sitting MP Lalan Singh."

Mahto was accused of Nawada jail break incident and murderous attack on Sheikhpura's JDU MLA Randhir Kumar Soni. The Mahto gang was also blamed for the murder of MP Rajo Singh in 2005. Due to being a convicted person, Ashok Mahto cannot contest elections due to legal constraints. It is believed that Mahto married on the advice of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to pave way for his virtual candidature in the Lok Sabha elections from Munger seat.

Mahto married at Karauta Jagdamba temple in Bakhtiyarpur area of Patna district on Tuesday March 19 in the presence of close friends and his supporters. Mahto's wife is a resident of Bariyarpur village of Munger district who earlier used to live and work in New Delhi.