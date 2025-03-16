Munger ASI Murder: Bihar Deputy CM Asks Police To Encounter Gangsters If Needed

Patna/Munger: Under fire from the opposition RJD, which has been training its gun on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over allegation of failed law and order in the state following the killing of two ASIs within 72 hours, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha vowed strict action which, he said, can amount to the extent of encounter to stamp out gangsters and organised criminal gangs.

Sinha has instructed the administration to apply every possible way and even go for encounters if needed. "This is sad. The government will take strict. We have come to power for good governance and we will ensure it. Today, the mafia has been curbed to a great extent. Some people are doing this to defame the government. The administration should identify such people and explain the situation to them in the language they understand. If there is a need for an encounter, do it. There is a free hand from the government," Sinha said.

After the murder of an ASI in Araria, another ASI was killed in Munger. Guddu Yadav, the main accused in the murder of Munger ASI, was arrested.

Govt faces flak from RJD over Law and order

On the murder of ASI in Munger, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said that crime is on the rise in Bihar as criminals are out of control. "The Chief Minister is indifferent. Every day, 200 murders are happening in Bihar, jewellery showrooms are looted, kidnappings and rapes are happening. If Nitish Kumar takes a report at the ground level, then people are not safe even at his administration level. The maximum number of policemen have been killed in his rule," Tejashwi said.

He accused the people in power of protecting criminals. "The maximum crimes against women are happening in the whole of Bihar, but the Chief Minister is not sensitive to the ground reality. Nitish Kumar is also the Home Minister but it is not in his hands to fix the law and order of Bihar," Yadav added.

What happened in Munger?

On Friday evening, police received a complaint over the Dial 112 phone number that a family was creating a ruckus after drinking alcohol in Nandlalpur village of Munger district of Bihar. ASI Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot for investigation. During this time, some people attacked him with a sharp weapon.

He was admitted to the local hospital. His condition became critical and Singh was referred to Patna, where he died during treatment. Giving details, Munger DIG Rakesh Kumar said on Friday evening, he received information about a dispute between two sides. He went for an investigation and was attacked while resolving the dispute.

''Seven people were killed in the incident The involvement of five people has come to light. They were arrested. On Saturday morning, when the police team was investigating the case on the spot, the weapon of the police personnel was snatched by a man and firing was done. The police also fired and the accused was shot." Kumar added.

Meanwhile, in Munger Police Line, the police personnel paid the last tribute to ASI Santosh Kumar Singh by offering a floral tribute. Deputy inspector general of police Rakesh Kumar, district officer Avnish Kumar Singh and SP Syed Imran Masood gave the guard of honour along with their fellow police personnel.