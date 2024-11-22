ETV Bharat / state

Munambam Waqf Land Issue: Kerala Govt Appoints Judicial Commission

A meeting chaired by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan decided to appoint a judicial commission to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam.

Munambam Waqf Land Issue: Kerala Govt Appoints Judicial Commission
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided to appoint a judicial commission to identify the ownership of the disputed land in Munambam. Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will head the commission, said Law Minister P Rajeev after the meeting, adding no one from Munambam will be evicted and ensure legal rights for the deserved.

He also said the Waqf Board has been directed to stop further proceedings for the land acquisition in Munambam including issuing of notices to the residents. The minister also said the government will initiate measures for the people to pay the taxes for the properties owned by them.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam, in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite the people holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts. The CM convened the meeting to resolve the issue.

