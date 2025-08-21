ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Gets Respite From Rains, Parts Of City See Sunlight

The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, a day after heavy rains battered the financial capital.

Mumbai Gets Respite From Rains, Parts Of City See Sunlight
People at Marine Drive as dark clouds hover in the sky, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 9:53 AM IST

Mumbai: Mumbai got a break from the rains on Thursday morning, with parts of the city seeing sunlight after almost a week.

Rainfall has reduced significantly in the metropolis since Wednesday, with no overnight showers reported. On Wednesday, the Mumbai unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a ‘yellow alert’ for the city, forecasting moderate rainfall.

A few commuters complained about some delays in suburban services on the Central Railway and Western Railway. The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are operating normally, said an official. The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, a day after heavy rains battered the financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions.

Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line (CSMT-Panvel route) resumed from 3 am on Wednesday after 15 hours of disruption, bringing relief for commuters, while schools and colleges opened after a rain-enforced holiday. On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory, representative of the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, as per the IMD data. Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, had thrown life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale.

A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry, while an inundated bridge in the Kalyan area was closed after heavy rains adjoining Thane district, officials had said on Wednesday. Palghar district also witnessed flooding of low-lying areas and disruption in movement at several locations, they said.

