ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Water Tanker Strike Called Off After Meeting With Civic Chief; Supply To Resume Immediately

Mumbai: In a relief for Mumbaikars battling hot summer and water woes, tanker operators on Monday withdrew their strike on its fifth day following the invocation of the Disaster Management Act by the civic body to requisition private water tankers and wells a day before. The association announced the immediate resumption of the water supply.

The breakthrough came after a meeting between municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) members earlier in the day.

The civic chief assured that the BMC would provide administrative support in communicating issues flagged by the MWTA to the Central government, a release said.

The MWTA went on indefinite strike on April 10 against a notice issued by the BMC to owners of private wells that supply water tankers to the city. The civic body directed owners of wells to obtain a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) first.

The move affected water supply to residential societies, railways, and construction projects, among others. Even though the notices, issued to well and borewell owners, were stayed until June 15 following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, the MWTA refused to withdraw the protest.

"We have decided to call off the indefinite strike and resume water supply in Mumbai with immediate effect," Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of MWTA told PTI on Monday. The BMC stated that a "positive" meeting was held between Gagrani and MWTA representatives earlier in the day.

"The meeting witnessed positive discussions from both sides," the release stated, adding that a few hours later the tanker operators announced they would call off their strike.

MWTA members requested the civic chief that their concerns be communicated to the Central Government, and also submitted a memorandum of demands.