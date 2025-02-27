Mumbai to Make All Crematoriums Eco-Friendly Within 5 Years

Mumbai: In its continuing efforts to reduce pollution, the administration in Mumbai has decided to convert all crematoriums to eco-friendly alternatives within the next five years, focusing on gas and electric options.

This decision came after the Bombay High Court recently slammed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the increasing pollution levels in the city. The municipal administration has begun issuing notices to bakeries, asking them to replace wood-fired ovens with gas or electric alternatives. Similar changes are planned for the Dhobighat in Mahalaxmi.

Rajesh Tamhane, Deputy Commissioner of the BMC Environment Department, announced the municipality's commitment to creating pollution-free crematoriums. A survey by IIT Bombay from 2017-18 revealed that wood burning alone contributes to 12 per cent of Mumbai's pollution, with bakeries and traditional Hindu cremations being significant sources.

Of Mumbai's 263 crematoriums, 225 use traditional wood burning. Currently, only 10 have electric facilities and 18 use gas. The BMC is considering implementing briquette biomass as fuel in 14 wood crematoriums. They hope that it would significantly reduce wood consumption from 350-400 kilograms per cremation to just 100-150 kilograms.

Traditional cremation rituals hold religious significance for Hindus. Some community voices have already supported the environmental measures. Prashant Pal, president of the Hindu organisation Rashtrabhimani Seva Samiti, endorsed the changes while suggesting that some wood be retained for essential rituals.

"The municipality is determined to create environmentally friendly crematoriums," said Tamhane. "Electric crematoriums will be installed where gas pipeline access is not possible," he added.