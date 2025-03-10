Mumbai To Get Third Airport Near Vadhvan Port: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said a third airport will be built in Mumbai and it will be operational by 2030. The new airport is proposed near Vadhvan Port.

Presenting the Mahayuti government's Budget for the 2025-25 fiscal, he said night landing facility will be set up soon at Nagpur and Shirdi airports. Pawar said Maharashtra’s new industrial policy will attract ₹40 lakh crore in investments and generate of 50 lakh jobs. He said a provision of Rs 36,000 crores has been made for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Around 2.53 crore eligible women receive ₹1,500 per month under the flagship scheme. However no mention was made of the promise to pay Rs 2,100 per month for women. In a significant announcement, the Deputy CM said 24 lakh women will get the benefits of Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

MoUs with 56 companies at Davos

Pawar said in Davos, Maharashtra signed MoUs with 56 companies worth ₹15.72 lakh crore, which will employ 16 lakh people. "The foreign direct investment in Maharashtra is rising. The state is at the forefront in this regard," he said. Pawar said a seven-point action plan of 100 days to implement development projects has been made for the state. This apart, a new industrial policy will be introduced for the state soon. He said work is underway to implement the Export Promotion Policy of 2023 to increase exports from the state.

International standard trade centres at Mumbai

Further, Pawar said international standard trade centres will be set up in Mumbai soon. Maharashtra is at the forefront of exports. The state's export share in total exports is of the country is 15.4 per cent, he said. Naxal-affected Gadchiroli too will be developed and for this an investment agreement was signed at Davos. New roads will be constructed to the region to accelerate development. He said the state is committed to green energy. Accordingly, a reduction of Rs 1,13,000 crore in electricity purchase is expected in the next five years. The state will also be developed as a textile hub, and cotton producers and handloom industries in Vidarbha will be given a boost. . Besides, Rs 3,610 crores to be provided to the transport department to develop infrastructure and enhance safety on roads.

AI use in agriculture sector

Pawar said use of artificial intelligence will be encouraged in the agriculture sector and for this Rs 500 crores has been earmarked in the first phase. The government has adopted a resolution to build 1,500 km of roads. The minister said Nar-Par river linking project will be promoted. In a bid to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai projects worth Rs 64,000 crores will be implemented. This apart, work will be undertaken to start two new metro lines in Pune.

Rs 9,710 crores for agriculture sector

The Deputy CM said free electricity is being provided to 45 lakh farmers in the state. In the agriculture sector, bamboo cultivation will be promoted. A provision of Rs 9,710 crores will be made for the Agriculture department for undertaking various projects for the welfare of farmers. Besides, provision of Rs 526 crores has been made for the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Pawar said a new housing policy will be implemented for the state. He said subsidy will be given solar power projects and for use 0 to 100 units of electricity. In a bid to improve healthcare, Rs 3,827 crores will be give to the state's Health Department. Besides, a high-tech control command facility will be set up to reduce crimes in Mumbai.

Memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Sanhameshwar

Pawar said the state government will try to get an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the tourism sector. He said a memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be built at Sangameshwar and a similar monument to showcase the bravery of Maratha warriors will be built in Haryana's Panipat. He said a water tourism project has been approved for Koynanagar. This apart, the Abhijat Marathi Language Week will be celebrated from October 3 to 9 every year. Pawar said the Namami Godavari Development Plan will be implemented for the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela. He said the government has proposed 1 per cent tax hike for four-wheelers.