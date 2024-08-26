ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: TISS Student Dies In Rented Flat After Partying With Peers Previous Night

By PTI

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

A student of TISS was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Chembur area. The students had gone to a party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night where more than 100 other students were also present.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Anurag Jaiswal had gone to a party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night where more than 100 other students were also present, the Chembur police station official said.

"After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body," the official said.

"He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information about ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post-mortem report for further leads," the official added.

