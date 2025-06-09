ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Suburban Railway System Has Collapsed Due To Influx Of Migrants: Raj Thackeray

Pune: On a day four persons died and six others were injured after they fell off a moving and overcrowded local train, MNS president Raj Thackeray blamed the influx of migrants from other states to Mumbai for the "collapse" of the railway system. He also questioned the rationale for demanding the installation of automatic door closure mechanisms in local trains, considering the rush of commuters.

Notably, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has appealed to the Central Railway administration to implement measures like installing automatic doors in suburban trains in view of overcrowding. "A flood of people coming to (Mumbai) from outside led to the collapse of the railway system. But everyone is busy campaigning for elections," he told reporters in Pune.

Four persons died while six others were injured after they fell on tracks, prima facie after backpacks of commuters standing on the footboards of two local trains heading in opposite directions brushed against each other between Diva and Kopar railway stations during the morning rush hour.

"Accidents involving local trains happen every day. It's not only about the railway system. All our cities are in a mess. There are no proper roads, and traffic snarls are a regular feature in several cities including Mumbai and Pune. A fire engine can't reach in time if a blaze breaks out," Thackeray said.