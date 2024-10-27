ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Nine Injured In Stampede During Morning Rush At Bandra Railway Station

Train number 22921 from Bandra to Gorakhpur arrived at platform number 1 of the station and a huge rush of passengers gathered to board the train, leading to the stampede. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured in a stampede on Sunday early morning at Mumbai’s Bandra Railway Station. The incident took place when passengers tried to board the train heading toward Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18).

The condition of seven people is stable while two have suffered critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adding that the stampede occurred due to the festive rush before Diwali.