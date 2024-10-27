Mumbai: Nine Injured In Stampede During Morning Rush At Bandra Railway Station

Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured in a stampede on Sunday early morning at Mumbai’s Bandra Railway Station. The incident took place when passengers tried to board the train heading toward Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18).
The condition of seven people is stable while two have suffered critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adding that the stampede occurred due to the festive rush before Diwali.
Train number 22921 from Bandra to Gorakhpur arrived at platform number 1 of the station and a large chunk of passengers made their way towards the platform to board the train during the rush hour. A video also showed blood on the floor and those injured being rushed to the hospital on stretchers by Railway Police personnel.
Another video captured a Railway officer carrying an injured passenger on his shoulder. The BMC assured that the situation is under control at the railway station and the injured have been taken to Bhabha Hospital.
(This is a developing story. More information awaited)
