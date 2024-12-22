ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Spiritual Leader Receives Death Threat; Case Registered

Ashutosh Pandey, a spiritual leader, has alleged that that he was travelling when he received a call and the unidentified caller threatened to kill him.

By PTI

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly giving a death threat to a spiritual leader here, police said on Sunday. A first information report was registered at the Vile Parle police station on Saturday, an official said.

Ashutosh Pandey, a spiritual leader, has alleged that that he was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when he received a phone call and the unidentified caller threatened to kill him.

The official said, "Pandey has alleged that he had received such threat calls in Uttar Pradesh as well. Based on his complaint, we have registered a case against an unidentified person, and further investigation is underway."

