ETV Bharat / state

MNS Man Beaten To Death By Mob After Altercation With Rickshaw Driver; 9 Arrested

A man was killed in a road rage incident by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplices after an altercation. Nine men have been arrested.

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

A man was killed in a road rage incident by an autorickshaw driver and his accomplices after an altercation. Nine men have been arrested.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Nine people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Mumbai's Malad East area, a police official said on Monday.

On Saturday evening, Akash Maeen (27) was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"Maeen was kicked and punched, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Based on CCTV footage, we held six persons on Sunday and three on Monday. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the official said.

Mumbai: Nine people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Mumbai's Malad East area, a police official said on Monday.

On Saturday evening, Akash Maeen (27) was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"Maeen was kicked and punched, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Based on CCTV footage, we held six persons on Sunday and three on Monday. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAN BEATEN TO DEATH IN MALADMAN BEATEN IN FRONT OF FAMILYMUMBAI ROAD RAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.