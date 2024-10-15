MNS Man Beaten To Death By Mob After Altercation With Rickshaw Driver; 9 Arrested

Mumbai: Nine people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Mumbai's Malad East area, a police official said on Monday.

On Saturday evening, Akash Maeen (27) was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"Maeen was kicked and punched, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Based on CCTV footage, we held six persons on Sunday and three on Monday. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the official said.