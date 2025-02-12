ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Reports First Fatality Due To Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man has died of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at a hospital in Mumbai, the first fatality here due to the nerve disorder, officials said on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of Mumbai's Wadala area and working as a ward boy in a civic-run hospital, had sometime back visited Pune, which has witnessed the GBS outbreak, they said. He was admitted to another civic-run hospital here on January 23. The man was in a critical condition for several days and died on Tuesday, the officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed to PTI that it is the first death in the metropolis due to the GBS.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing. The patient was admitted to the Nair Hospital on January 23, following complaints of weakness in their legs.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator as he was facing breathlessness and given his critical condition, a BMC release said. "The patient was detected with GBS and was given the necessary treatment for it," the release stated.