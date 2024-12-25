ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Minor Girl Killed, Three Hurt In RCC Water Tank Burst

A Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) water tank burst at the BMC staff colony in Nagpada area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Minor Girl Killed, Three Hurt In RCC Water Tank Burst
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl was killed and three others, including a minor, were injured on Wednesday evening after a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) water tank burst at the BMC staff colony in Nagpada area of Mumbai, officials said. The temporary tank was installed for constructing SWM staff quarters by the Aashray Yojana Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Four people, including two minors, were injured and rushed to a nearby Faujiya hospital. A nine-year-old girl was declared as brought dead, while three others are in stable condition, an official said. "All the injured and the deceased were contractor staff," he said, adding that water pressure was the prima facie cause behind the incident.

The incident, reported by the Mumbai Police control room, occurred around 5:43 pm. The deceased girl was identified as Khushi Khatun (9) and the injured persons are identified as Gulam Rasul (32), Miraj Khatun (9), and Najranabibi (33), the official added.

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl was killed and three others, including a minor, were injured on Wednesday evening after a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) water tank burst at the BMC staff colony in Nagpada area of Mumbai, officials said. The temporary tank was installed for constructing SWM staff quarters by the Aashray Yojana Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Four people, including two minors, were injured and rushed to a nearby Faujiya hospital. A nine-year-old girl was declared as brought dead, while three others are in stable condition, an official said. "All the injured and the deceased were contractor staff," he said, adding that water pressure was the prima facie cause behind the incident.

The incident, reported by the Mumbai Police control room, occurred around 5:43 pm. The deceased girl was identified as Khushi Khatun (9) and the injured persons are identified as Gulam Rasul (32), Miraj Khatun (9), and Najranabibi (33), the official added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAIMINOR KILLEDMAHARASHTRARCC WATER TANK BURST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.