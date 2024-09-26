ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rains Trigger Red Alert, Local Transport Disrupted; Woman Drowns In Nullah

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas as heavy rains continue to batter the city, leading to significant disruptions and drowning of a 45-year-old woman in an overflowing nullah in Andheri.

The incident occurred around 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate number 8 of MIDC, prompting immediate action from local police and the fire brigade. The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

As the rains intensified, extensive flooding was reported across the city, leading to the closure of schools and the halting of local trains and flights. Over 100 mm of rain fell in several areas within just five hours, with low-lying roads resembling fast-moving rivers. Local trains on the Central line were halted between Kurla and Thane, stranding thousands of commuters at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The IMD upgraded its previous orange alert to a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, valid until 8.30 am on Thursday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm of rainfall, respectively.