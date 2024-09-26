Mumbai Rains Trigger Red Alert, Local Transport Disrupted; Woman Drowns In Nullah

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas as heavy rains continue to batter the city, leading to significant disruptions and drowning of a 45-year-old woman in an overflowing nullah in Andheri.
The incident occurred around 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate number 8 of MIDC, prompting immediate action from local police and the fire brigade. The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.
As the rains intensified, extensive flooding was reported across the city, leading to the closure of schools and the halting of local trains and flights. Over 100 mm of rain fell in several areas within just five hours, with low-lying roads resembling fast-moving rivers. Local trains on the Central line were halted between Kurla and Thane, stranding thousands of commuters at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
The IMD upgraded its previous orange alert to a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, valid until 8.30 am on Thursday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm of rainfall, respectively.
The Mankhurd area recorded the highest rainfall of 276 mm, followed closely by Bhandup and Powai, which received 275 mm and 274 mm, respectively.
Central Railway officials reported waterlogging issues on various lines, including between Vidyavihar and Mulund, and cautioned passengers to reduce speed to 30 km per hour between Kanjurmard and Vikhroli. Despite the heavy rains, Western Railway claimed that its suburban trains were operating normally, although commuters reported delays and overcrowding.
Traffic congestion was severe, particularly on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Kurla and Ghatkopar, where vehicles, especially two-wheelers, faced breakdowns. The situation at Ghatkopar railway station, a hub for Mumbai Metro Services was chaotic due to massive crowds.
Civic Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed all assistant commissioners to ensure executive engineers remain in ward-control rooms, while chief engineers of the Stormwater Drains Department were tasked with maintaining operations of de-watering pumps. Mumbai police have urged residents to stay indoors as conditions remain hazardous.
IMS scientist Sushma Nair indicated that a trough from north Konkan to south Bangladesh, influenced by cyclonic circulation, will continue to bring widespread rainfall to the region throughout the week.