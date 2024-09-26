ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rains Trigger Red Alert, Local Transport Disrupted; Woman Drowns In Nullah

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

A red alert from the IMD signalled heavy rainfall across Mumbai, leading to waterlogged streets and halted public transport. The downpour resulted in significant delays for commuters and prompted local authorities to close schools and colleges.

A red alert from the IMD signalled heavy rainfall across Mumbai, leading to waterlogged streets and halted public transport. The downpour resulted in significant delays for commuters and prompted local authorities to close schools and colleges.
Heavy rains disrupt traffic in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas as heavy rains continue to batter the city, leading to significant disruptions and drowning of a 45-year-old woman in an overflowing nullah in Andheri.

The incident occurred around 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate number 8 of MIDC, prompting immediate action from local police and the fire brigade. The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

As the rains intensified, extensive flooding was reported across the city, leading to the closure of schools and the halting of local trains and flights. Over 100 mm of rain fell in several areas within just five hours, with low-lying roads resembling fast-moving rivers. Local trains on the Central line were halted between Kurla and Thane, stranding thousands of commuters at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The IMD upgraded its previous orange alert to a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, valid until 8.30 am on Thursday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm of rainfall, respectively.

A red alert from the IMD signalled heavy rainfall across Mumbai, leading to waterlogged streets and halted public transport. The downpour resulted in significant delays for commuters and prompted local authorities to close schools and colleges.
Commuters stranded at CSMT as local train services got delayed due to rain (PTI)

The Mankhurd area recorded the highest rainfall of 276 mm, followed closely by Bhandup and Powai, which received 275 mm and 274 mm, respectively.

Central Railway officials reported waterlogging issues on various lines, including between Vidyavihar and Mulund, and cautioned passengers to reduce speed to 30 km per hour between Kanjurmard and Vikhroli. Despite the heavy rains, Western Railway claimed that its suburban trains were operating normally, although commuters reported delays and overcrowding.

Traffic congestion was severe, particularly on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Kurla and Ghatkopar, where vehicles, especially two-wheelers, faced breakdowns. The situation at Ghatkopar railway station, a hub for Mumbai Metro Services was chaotic due to massive crowds.

Civic Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed all assistant commissioners to ensure executive engineers remain in ward-control rooms, while chief engineers of the Stormwater Drains Department were tasked with maintaining operations of de-watering pumps. Mumbai police have urged residents to stay indoors as conditions remain hazardous.

IMS scientist Sushma Nair indicated that a trough from north Konkan to south Bangladesh, influenced by cyclonic circulation, will continue to bring widespread rainfall to the region throughout the week.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas as heavy rains continue to batter the city, leading to significant disruptions and drowning of a 45-year-old woman in an overflowing nullah in Andheri.

The incident occurred around 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate number 8 of MIDC, prompting immediate action from local police and the fire brigade. The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

As the rains intensified, extensive flooding was reported across the city, leading to the closure of schools and the halting of local trains and flights. Over 100 mm of rain fell in several areas within just five hours, with low-lying roads resembling fast-moving rivers. Local trains on the Central line were halted between Kurla and Thane, stranding thousands of commuters at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The IMD upgraded its previous orange alert to a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, valid until 8.30 am on Thursday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 87.79 mm, 167.48 mm, and 95.57 mm of rainfall, respectively.

A red alert from the IMD signalled heavy rainfall across Mumbai, leading to waterlogged streets and halted public transport. The downpour resulted in significant delays for commuters and prompted local authorities to close schools and colleges.
Commuters stranded at CSMT as local train services got delayed due to rain (PTI)

The Mankhurd area recorded the highest rainfall of 276 mm, followed closely by Bhandup and Powai, which received 275 mm and 274 mm, respectively.

Central Railway officials reported waterlogging issues on various lines, including between Vidyavihar and Mulund, and cautioned passengers to reduce speed to 30 km per hour between Kanjurmard and Vikhroli. Despite the heavy rains, Western Railway claimed that its suburban trains were operating normally, although commuters reported delays and overcrowding.

Traffic congestion was severe, particularly on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in Kurla and Ghatkopar, where vehicles, especially two-wheelers, faced breakdowns. The situation at Ghatkopar railway station, a hub for Mumbai Metro Services was chaotic due to massive crowds.

Civic Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed all assistant commissioners to ensure executive engineers remain in ward-control rooms, while chief engineers of the Stormwater Drains Department were tasked with maintaining operations of de-watering pumps. Mumbai police have urged residents to stay indoors as conditions remain hazardous.

IMS scientist Sushma Nair indicated that a trough from north Konkan to south Bangladesh, influenced by cyclonic circulation, will continue to bring widespread rainfall to the region throughout the week.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI RAINSRED ALERT FOR MUMBAI TODAYWEATHER TODAYIMD ISSUES RED ALERT FOR MUMBAIMUMBAI RAINS IMD RED ALERT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.