ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed In Landslide As Rains Batter Mumbai; IMD Predicts 'Extremely Heavy' Rainfall Today

Mumbai: Two persons were killed and as many were injured in a landslide in a Mumbai suburb as heavy rains lashed most parts of the city during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The landslide occurred in the Varshanagar area in Vikhroli, with the Disaster Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirming deaths of two people -- Suresh Mishra (50) and Shalu Mishra (19) -- in this accident.

According to the Municipal Corporation, at around 2:30 am, soil and stones fell from the hilly area and crashed onto a hut in which four people were sleeping. The injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where two of them died during treatment. The injured duo have been identified as Aarti Mishra (45) and Rituraj Mishra (20), who are being treated at the trauma ward.

Heavy rains batter Mumbai

Heavy rains have continued to lash Mumbai since Friday night. Low-lying areas have submerged, and in some places, incidents of water entering houses have been reported.

Between August 15 and 16, the city recorded heavy rainfall with average totals of 99.61 mm in the City, 142.80 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 144.57 mm in the Western Suburbs.