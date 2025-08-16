ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed In Landslide As Rains Batter Mumbai; IMD Predicts 'Extremely Heavy' Rainfall Today

Mumbai has witnessed heavy rains, especially after midnight, with two people losing their lives in a landslide in Vikhroli area.

Pedestrians walk amid heavy rains in Mumbai. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 10:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Two persons were killed and as many were injured in a landslide in a Mumbai suburb as heavy rains lashed most parts of the city during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The landslide occurred in the Varshanagar area in Vikhroli, with the Disaster Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirming deaths of two people -- Suresh Mishra (50) and Shalu Mishra (19) -- in this accident.

According to the Municipal Corporation, at around 2:30 am, soil and stones fell from the hilly area and crashed onto a hut in which four people were sleeping. The injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where two of them died during treatment. The injured duo have been identified as Aarti Mishra (45) and Rituraj Mishra (20), who are being treated at the trauma ward.

Heavy rains batter Mumbai

Heavy rains have continued to lash Mumbai since Friday night. Low-lying areas have submerged, and in some places, incidents of water entering houses have been reported.

Between August 15 and 16, the city recorded heavy rainfall with average totals of 99.61 mm in the City, 142.80 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 144.57 mm in the Western Suburbs.

The intensity of the rains increased post midnight. Low-lying areas in Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur, among others, are witnessing massive waterlogging. Visuals on Saturday morning showed flooded streets and railway tracks.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai. According to IMD, both Raigad and Mumbai are ‘very likely’ to receive an intense spell of rain today (on August 16).

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places," reads the IMD's latest weather forecast for Mumbai.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai Today
IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai Today (IMD report screengrab)

In light of it, the BMC, in a post on X, has asked Mumbaikers to avoid stepping out of their homes.

The Mumbai Police, too, has advised people to avoid non-essential travel given the severe waterlogging and reduced visibility in the city.

"Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert, and the Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103," it said.

