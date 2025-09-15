ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alerts As City Faces Flooding, Traffic Chaos

Heavy Rains have lashed Mumbai since Sunday night, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting transport. IMD issued a red alert, warning of heavy rainfall.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST

Mumbai: Heavy rains accompanied by lightning lashed Mumbai and its suburbs from Sunday night, causing waterlogging and disrupting road and rail movement on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts, in effect until 11.30 am, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The downpour, which began around midnight, intensified with thunder and lightning, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas such as Dadar, Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, King's Circle and Kurla. The waterlogged Hindmata area once again went underwater, forcing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy high-capacity pumps. The Andheri subway was also shut for traffic after one-and-a-half feet of water accumulated.

Railway services were also partly affected. While Western and Central Railway spokespersons said suburban trains were running, commuters reported delays of 10-15 minutes due to water on tracks at Dadar, Kurla, and Bandra stations. Long-distance suburban trains also ran 15-20 minutes behind schedule as visibility dropped in heavy rain.

On the other hand, monorail services were suspended once again after a technical fault near Wadala left a train stranded. Fire brigade personnel had to rescue trapped passengers safely. Road traffic worsened as potholes filled with water slowed down vehicles during peak morning hours.

Mumbai Police and civic officials appealed to citizens to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 134.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Santacruz logged 73.2 mm. According to the BMC's rainfall data, the island city received 111.19 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs 76.46 mm, and the western suburbs 74.15 mm during the same period. At 8.30 am on Monday, IMD warned that Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad may receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation, and further updates will be shared," a senior IMD official said. Apart from Mumbai, heavy rain has been forecast in other parts of Maharashtra. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, predicting heavy rainfall there. North and South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are also likely to witness heavy showers with gusty winds, while other regions may see light rain.

