Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alerts As City Faces Flooding, Traffic Chaos

Mumbai: Heavy rains accompanied by lightning lashed Mumbai and its suburbs from Sunday night, causing waterlogging and disrupting road and rail movement on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts, in effect until 11.30 am, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The downpour, which began around midnight, intensified with thunder and lightning, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas such as Dadar, Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, King's Circle and Kurla. The waterlogged Hindmata area once again went underwater, forcing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy high-capacity pumps. The Andheri subway was also shut for traffic after one-and-a-half feet of water accumulated.

Railway services were also partly affected. While Western and Central Railway spokespersons said suburban trains were running, commuters reported delays of 10-15 minutes due to water on tracks at Dadar, Kurla, and Bandra stations. Long-distance suburban trains also ran 15-20 minutes behind schedule as visibility dropped in heavy rain.