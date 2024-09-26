ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rains Hit Operations In Lucknow Airport, Two Flights Cancelled, Many Delayed

Lucknow: Operations at Lucknow airport have been hit due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra with two flights being cancelled and many others delayed since Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E643, scheduled at 6.45 am, and Lucknow-Mumbai Indigo flight 6E2238, scheduled at 7.15 am, were cancelled while a few flights had to be diverted.

Late last night, two flights from Mumbai were delayed for over two hours before they landed in Lucknow airport. While Indigo flight 6E544 arrived at Lucknow airport at 10:35 pm instead of 9:20 pm, Air India Express flight I5670 reached Lucknow at 1:21 am, which was around 2 hours 25 minutes later.