Mumbai Rains Hit Operations In Lucknow Airport, Two Flights Cancelled, Many Delayed

Lucknow: Operations at Lucknow airport have been hit due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra with two flights being cancelled and many others delayed since Wednesday night.
On Thursday morning, Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight 6E643, scheduled at 6.45 am, and Lucknow-Mumbai Indigo flight 6E2238, scheduled at 7.15 am, were cancelled while a few flights had to be diverted.
Late last night, two flights from Mumbai were delayed for over two hours before they landed in Lucknow airport. While Indigo flight 6E544 arrived at Lucknow airport at 10:35 pm instead of 9:20 pm, Air India Express flight I5670 reached Lucknow at 1:21 am, which was around 2 hours 25 minutes later.
Similarly, IndiGo flight 6E118 from Lucknow to Pune took off at 11.04 pm instead of its scheduled time of 9.45 pm and IndiGo flight 6E2058 to Mumbai departed at 11.29 pm instead of 11.35 while Air India Express flight I51305 to Mumbai took off at 2.05 am, around two and a half hours late.
Also, Aakash Air flight QP 1525 reached Mumbai at 7.40 pm as per schedule but due to bad weather conditions, it did not get Air Traffic Control's clearance for landing and finally landed at Goa Airport. Several Mumbai-bound flights were diverted yesterday.
