Mumbai Rains: Citizens Should Go Out Only If Necessary, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid heavy downpours in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to citizens to go out only if it is necessary.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state. He also directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others are present for the meeting.

In a message on social media platform X, CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains. "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon," the Chief Minister said.

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

The Chief Minister also visited the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) headquarters and was briefed by Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani and other top officials.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The megacity is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging at several places including the Western Express Highway.

MCGM said Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body. Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar railway station. The civic body also said that Powai Lake, one of the most important lakes in the MCGM area, started overflowing around 4:45 AM following heavy rains.

"Powai Lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the MCGM area, started overflowing around 4.45 am today. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes," the Mumbai civic body posted on X.