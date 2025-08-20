Intermittent Showers In Mumbai; Harbour Line Train Services Back On Track

Mumbai: Intermittent showers lashed Mumbai overnight and on Wednesday morning, while local train services on the Central Railway's harbour line resumed after 15 hours, putting normal life slowly back on track.

As many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday evening after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

Some of the suburbs in Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 21-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, as per officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of heavy rains for Mumbai for Wednesday, and predicted the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis will go down from Thursday.

Local train services on the Central Railway's (CR) harbour line resumed from 3 am on Wednesday as water receded on tracks, more than 15 hours after Mumbai's lifeline was halted as rains pounded the metropolis.

Suburban services on the CR's main line, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Thane stations, were restored on Tuesday evening after remaining suspended for eight hours.

Trains were currently operational on all the CR lines, a spokesperson said. Railway authorities said the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the Mumbai region, hence passengers are advised to travel only if essential and exercise caution.

Intermittent showers lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, a day after rains battered the city and flooded streets that resembled rivers at several places, once again highlighting the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains. The metropolis received an average rainfall of more than 100 mm in the 22-hour period ending at 6 am on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The island city recorded an average downpour of 131.51 mm, eastern suburbs 159.66 mm and the western suburbs 150.60 mm, they said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a statement on Wednesday morning, said local train services on the central, western and harbour lines, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were operating smoothly.

The BMC stated its entire machinery was on the ground and working round-the-clock to monitor the situation and respond swiftly in case of any emergencies. "All departments are on alert and prepared to take necessary measures if required," the statement said.

The BMC also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and urged them to contact the municipal emergency control room for verified information or assistance during emergencies on its helpline number 1916. Mumbai's Vikhroli and Santacruz suburbs received more than 200 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

While Vikhroli received 223.5 mm of rainfall, Santacruz recorded 206.6 mm. Among other areas, Byculla logged 184.0 mm, Juhu 148.5 mm, Bandra 132.5 mm and Colaba 100.2 mm, it said.