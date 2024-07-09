ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Rain Updates: Schools Closed, Trains Cancelled, IMD Sounds 'Red Alert' For Today

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

Heavy rain Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Few areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing submergence of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rain Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday.
Heavy rain Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: A day after 24-hour torrential downpour, the highest since 2019, threw life out of gear and brought Mumbai down to its knees with several areas receiving over 300 mm rain in a matter of hours, IMD issued a 'red alert' in the financial capital on Tuesday.

Of the total 268mm rain recorded in the IMD’s suburban station in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, 210mm rain was recorded within two hours.

Heavy rain in Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Few areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing submergence of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed several areas throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai today, with local train services expected to face delays and cancellations.

However, the school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration.

"BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," BMC PR Department said. Besides the two cities, the Raigad District Collector has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges today after a red alert was issued predicting heavy rain.

Mumbai: A day after 24-hour torrential downpour, the highest since 2019, threw life out of gear and brought Mumbai down to its knees with several areas receiving over 300 mm rain in a matter of hours, IMD issued a 'red alert' in the financial capital on Tuesday.

Of the total 268mm rain recorded in the IMD’s suburban station in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, 210mm rain was recorded within two hours.

Heavy rain in Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Few areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing submergence of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed several areas throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai today, with local train services expected to face delays and cancellations.

However, the school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration.

"BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," BMC PR Department said. Besides the two cities, the Raigad District Collector has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges today after a red alert was issued predicting heavy rain.

Last Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

TAGGED:

MUMBAI RAIN UPDATESMUMBAI RAINSIMD ISSUES RED ALERT IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.