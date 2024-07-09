Mumbai Rain Updates: Schools Closed, Trains Cancelled, IMD Sounds 'Red Alert' For Today

Mumbai: A day after 24-hour torrential downpour, the highest since 2019, threw life out of gear and brought Mumbai down to its knees with several areas receiving over 300 mm rain in a matter of hours, IMD issued a 'red alert' in the financial capital on Tuesday.

Of the total 268mm rain recorded in the IMD’s suburban station in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, 210mm rain was recorded within two hours.

Heavy rain in Mumbai caused major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes remained closed on Tuesday and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Few areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing submergence of roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains also lashed several areas throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai today, with local train services expected to face delays and cancellations.

However, the school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration.

"BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," BMC PR Department said. Besides the two cities, the Raigad District Collector has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges today after a red alert was issued predicting heavy rain.