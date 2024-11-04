ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Release Woman Held For Sending Threat Message About UP CM Adityanath

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have released the 24-year-old woman apprehended for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after interrogating her, an official said on Monday.

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police.

The official said she was brought to Mumbai for interrogation, served a notice, and later released on Sunday.

According to the police, Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable. Her father works in the timber business.