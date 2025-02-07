Mumbai Police Register Case Against Fake Dada Saheb Phalke Award Organisers

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against organisers of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival where fake awards were allegedly given to several luminaries. The organisers of the festival have been organising the festival since 2016 and had claimed to have entered into partnerships with several Government and private entities.

A case has been registered against the founder of the festival Anil Mishra and his son Abhishek who are accused of cheating the public and the government by selling tickets for the festival online for the bogus ceremony for as high as Rs 2.50 lakh for a couple. The accused had announced on X that the festival will be organised on February 19 and 20 at Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra West. Anil and his wife Parvati are the managing directors of the organizing company which had obtained permission from the Bandra Police Station for organising the festival on May 30 last year. Permission was also obtained from the Electrical Inspectorate Office, Bandra East, on May 27, 2024. Apart from this, a no-objection certificate was obtained from the Bandra Traffic Department on May 27, 2024, and a licence from the Rangbhoomi Prajyot Parinirikhshak Board on June 10 last year.

After that, Anil started promoting the award ceremony on the internet through a website and X. It has been alleged in the FIR that Anil had taken a large amount of money from several individuals and reputed companies for sponsorship. It is further alleged that Abhishek was also involved in organizing the award ceremony.

BJP's Chitrapat Aghadi President Sameer Dixit started an investigation as soon as he came to know of the event. He filed a complaint at Bandra Police Station basing on which a case was registered against Anil and Abhishek. Dixit said, "Anil pretended that the programme was to be attended by Union Tourism Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and various leaders. "He also pretended that the award was the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is given by the Central Government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anil is also accused of using the name of the government award even as the Trademark Registration Office had rejected the trademark of Anil's company 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award'. On the website, the names of President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are mentioned as 'well-wishers'", he said. Dixit alleged Mishra had cheated him of around Rs 20 to 25 crores. Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi claims to support artists, technicians and workers of the film, television and digital industry.

Dixit said Anil contacted several celebrities impersonating as an official of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He told them that the Prime Minister himself will inaugurate the programme. Anil also tried to deceive government officials in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, etc. "Th award ceremony was being organized since 2016. Several big celebrities were forced to accept the award in the name of the Prime Minister and other prominent ministers and leaders. In December 2024, Anil had tried to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by impersonating as a senior Government official. He was arrested in the case.